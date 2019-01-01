Sammy Omollo: KCB have what it takes to gun down Ulinzi Stars

The Bankers will finish in the eighth position if they manage to collect maximum points from their remaining two games

head coach Sammy Omollo says his charges are confident that they will be victorious against the inconsistent in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Bankers have been in a good form of late, winning four of their last five games, while the Soldiers have drawn two and lost two over the same perioid.

Despite having that momentum, Omollo says his side should also employ a cautious approach.

“We are facing one of the best sides in the league and we are aware they have not been on a good run. Definitely, they have an objective like ours; winning the game,” Omollo told Goal.

“It will not be easy for them though because we have prepared well and our main aim is to win the remaining two games.

"I believe we have what it takes to take maximum points from Ulinzi Stars, but we should take our chances and defend as a unit.”

Midfielder Brian Ochieng will miss the remainder of the season after accumulating five yellows and a red card, while defender Badi Baraka is suspended against the Soldiers after picking up five yellow cards.

Omollo says he has faith that the other team members will step up.

“This is the time the coach needs most of his players fit and it is a shame they are out. However, I believe other players will perfectly do the job for us," he added.