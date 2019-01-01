Sammy Omollo: KCB display against Gor Mahia was horrendous

The Bankers coach wants the team to show more character when they face relegation-bound Mount Kenya United on Monday

assistant coach Sammy Omollo is hopeful of an improved display against Mount United in their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) outing.

The Bankers threw away a 3-0 lead against on Thursday to draw 3-3, a result which irked the club's fans.

However, ‘Pamzo’ is confident of a good show against a bottom placed shoppers.

“It was not a good show against Gor Mahia, we gave away three easy goals and ended up collecting just a point from the game we could have easily won,” Omollo told Goal.

“It was a horrendous defensive showing from the whole team and it is something we have to improve on. Against Mt Kenya, we want to give a solid performance and get early goals to give us the confidence.”

Omollo is also not expecting an easy game against Mt. Kenya, even though they are coming into the match as favourites.

“Mt. Kenya are in the relegation zone and they desperately need maximum points, so that means it will not be an easy game for us," Omollo added.

KCB are currently placed 12th on the KPL table with 31 points.