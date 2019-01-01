Sammy Omollo: KCB deserved maximum points against Vihiga United

The Bankers have been on a fine run and have 13 points from their last five matches

assistant coach Sammy Omollo is delighted with the way his charges played in the 3-0 win against .

Goals from Ezekiel Odera, Kennedy Owino, and Simon Abuko were all the Bankers needed to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Omollo admits it was a tough outing but his players did well to ensure they get three points.

"It was not going to be an easy game for us because Vihiga is a good team with talented players. Well, we wanted to get an early goal but that did not happen, so we had to be patient and stick to our game plan," Omollo told Goal.

'When the doors opened in the second half we proved our ruthlessness by scoring three.

'Pamzo' is, however, not getting carried away by the recent run that has seen the side win three successive matches.

"Of course, I am delighted, everyone is, with our recent run. But we have a lot to do, it is just one match at a time, what we want is consistency," he added.

The Bankers are currently ninth on the KPL table with 29 points, of which 13 have come from their last five games.