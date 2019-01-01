Sammy Omollo: KCB built a platform for next season

The Bankers started the season poorly but managed to steady the ship and finish ninth on the 18-team KPL table

assistant head coach Sammy Omollo believes that the just concluded Kenyan Premier League ( ) season has given his team a platform to build on.

The promoted side started the season poorly, which led to the exit of players including members of the technical bench. The Bankers went on to turn the season around and finished in ninth position with 45 points.

Omollo believes there were many positives that can be concluded from their campaign.

“We did not start the season as we would have wanted to, it was a false start that saw us drop into the relegation zone,” Omollo told Goal.

“The team grew stronger and we picked up, went on to finish the season in the top 10, and we reached the semi-finals of the FKF . That is a plus to the team and it has given us a platform for next season.”

“We have not sat with the head coach Ouna (Frank) to discuss the same, but the fact remains, we will bring on a few individuals who can help the team.”

Goal understands that the team will bring on board about five players to boost the squad. That number might increase depending on the players departing the club.