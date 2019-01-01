Sammy Omollo: KCB are the underdogs against Kariobangi Sharks

The Bankers will come face-to-face with the Sharks in the semi-finals of the knockout competition

assistant coach Sammy Omollo has conceded that his team are the underdogs when they face in the FKF semi-finals on Sunday.

The two Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides will square it out at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. Sharks defeated 3-2 in the last year's final to win their first major title.

Omollo is, however, hopeful that the Bankers will grind out a good result.

“We are facing the defending champions and we will work harder to get a win. Sharks are dangerous, they have been there before and they know what to do, but we are motivated by the fact that if we win, we will be in a position to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup,” Omollo told Goal.

“We want to emulate our rugby and volleyball teams; they have been doing well in their league, winning them consistently.

The Bankers will have to do without their goalkeeper Peter Mwanyika, who is out injured.

“Mwanyika is an experienced custodian, but the ankle injury sustained means he will not be available to help us, it is a major blow to us,” Omollo lamented.

The other semi-final clash will be between and minnows’ SS Assad at the same venue earlier on the day.