Sammy Omollo: KCB are ready to get a win against Gor Mahia

The bankers, who have managed to get one win and four draws from the last nine matches, will take on K'Ogalo on Sunday

KCB assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is hopeful of getting a positive result against defending champions Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The bankers, who have managed to get one win and four draws from the last nine matches, are scheduled to take on the Kenyan champions in a league match that will also be televised live from the Machakos Stadium.

Omollo, who also played for Gor Mahia, is aware of the threats posed by K’Ogalo but has remained confident that they have what it takes to carry the day. “Facing the defending champion has never been easy, we are aware they are targeting a win against us. It is going to be a tough encounter but we are ready for them.

“What we want is a positive result on Sunday, and with good game plan we can pull through. Mistakes happen in a game, but we have to minimize and take our chances.

“We won against AFC Leopards, collected a vital point away against Western Stima and we are confident that we can get something from Gor Mahia,” Omollo told Goal.com in an interview.

KCB have so far collected seven points in the nine matches played.