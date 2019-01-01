Sammy Omollo: KCB are ready to beat Bandari in their backyard

The Bankers will be keen to return to winning ways after losing to Sofapaka in their league outing

assistant coach Sammy Omollo is confident that his team can get maximum points against in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) outing on Wednesday.

The Dockers claimed a 2-1 win against in their last match, but the Bankers fell to by a solitary goal.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the game, ‘Pamzo’ says his charges are keen to cause an upset at the Mbaraki Stadium in their round 24 fixture.

“We know Bandari is a strong team and hard to defeat at home because they tend to give their best. It does not scare us, we have collected maximum points when less expected and we can do that again,” Omollo told Goal.

“Our last outing against Sofapaka was not good enough, but we have not lost our momentum, we want to try and take our chances.”

Omollo added that the Bankers have to stop the Bandari wingers from creating chances if they are to be successful.

Article continues below

“They have fast wingers and they can be very dangerous when given space and time to bring in crosses.," Omollo continued.

"We have to defend as a unit and attack as a unit as well, I am confident we will get something from the game.”

KCB are currently placed ninth on the KPL table with 29 points, 13 less than their third-placed opponents. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.