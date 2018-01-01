Sammy Omollo expects a tough match as Posta Rangers clash with Mathare United

Omollo will be hoping to replicate a first leg performance against Mathare United last season

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has predicted a tough match against Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League outing on Saturday.

Rangers have managed to collect only four points from a possible nine, while the ‘Slum Boys’ have three more from the same number of games.

Despite bowing to Francis Kimanzi in the last league outing, ‘Pamzo’ believes that mental strength will be the difference in the weekend duel.

"Games against Mathare United are always exciting and mouthwatering. This is a match we want to win and get somewhere (up) on the log.

They have had a better start compared to us, but that does not mean we cannot get something from the game.

"All I can say is that we are really prepared for this game, players are up to the task and we shall be going for maximum points."

