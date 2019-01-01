Sammy Omollo: Chemelil Sugar won't threaten KCB

The Bankers are beaming with confidence having seen off Bidco United 4-1 in the FKF Shield Cup recently

assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says Sugar is not a threat to his team.

The two teams will clash on Wednesday in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. ‘Pamzo’ says the team is in high spirits following their 4-1 win against Bidco United in the and will try to replicate that performance in the league.

“Chemelil is not that dangerous, they will come with a defensive approach and we will need to be patient in order to break them. It is always not easy to create chances against a team that sits deep, but I believe we will break them down with planned moves,” Omollo told Goal.

“The confidence in the team is high following our win against Bidco United in the Shield Cup, and we just want to replicate that in the league. Lately, we have not had a good run and we should work on it.”

The former Posta coach says everyone is available apart from his left back.

“We have no injury; the only player out is Dennis Ng'ang'a who we decided to give a rest. He has played many games and we felt it is good if we give him time to regain his energy.”

KCB are currently placed in 11th position and a win might push them to ninth depending on other results.