Sammy Omollo can't see Kisumu All-Stars "getting anything" from Posta Rangers

The tactician insists the top tier newbies will be floored by the Mailmen on Monday

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is confident his charges will collect maximum points from struggling Kisumu All-Stars on Monday.

The Mailmen have collected a win, two draws and a loss from their last four games in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and are aiming at collecting their third win against the promoted side. The former defender insists his charges have what it takes to defeat their visitors.

"[Monday's] game is a must-win for us, and I am sure we will deliver," Omollo told Goal .

"I do not underrate All-Stars and, unfortunately, they are currently struggling, but to be honest I do not see them getting anything from Rangers. We have prepared well and our draw against last week was a confidence booster."

Article continues below

The tactician says his team have to take their chances and stick to their game plan to ensure they get maximum points.

"We have been playing well, creating a lot of chances and converting a few. This is a game we have to win, and the best we can do is turn those chances into goals and ensure we play as planned from the first to the final whistle," Omollo said.

The match will start at 3 pm local time.