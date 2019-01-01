Sammy Okoth to take charge at Vihiga United on interim basis

Vihiga United have lost their last four consecutive matches and sits 17th on the log just above Zoo Kericho

have confirmed the arrival of Sammy Okoth as their new interim coach.

Okoth who was the immediate coach of Zoo FC has arrived at Vihiga to replace the sacked trio of head coach Mike Mururi, assistant coach Francis Xavier and Tom Tera.

Mururi and his company were sacked after Vihiga lost their match to Zoo at Kericho Green Stadium, a team that was overseen coincidentally by Okoth.

Vihiga United also said that Okoth will be in charge of the team until the season ends.

“We are glad to welcome Sammy Okoth to Vihiga United as our caretaker manager until the end of the season. Okoth will be deputised by Alex Alumira.” Vihiga posted on their Facebook page.

Hours after Mururi’s departure was confirmed, Zoo said that Okoth had requested to leave the club for a sabbatical.

“Notice! Our head Coach Sammy Okoth has requested to take a sabbatical leave to attend to personal family matters at home. The management heeded his plea and we hope to see him back soon after he sorts this matter. He has left behind an able team to run the team in his absence and there is no course for alarm.” Zoo’s statement read.

The immediate task for Okoth and his technical bench is to make sure that his new club avoids relegation.

Their next match is a home encounter against at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.