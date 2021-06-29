Sammy Ameobi: Middlesbrough sign former Nottingham Forest winger

After spending two seasons at the City Ground, the 29-year-old has teamed up with Neil Warnock’s men

English Championship side Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Sammy Ameobi after he was released by Nottingham Forest.

After passing his medicals at Rockliffe as well as agreeing to personal terms, the 29-year-old winger was handed a deal by the Boro for an undisclosed fee.

At the Riverside Stadium, the former England youth international of Nigerian descent would be hoping to play a key role as Neil Warnock's men chase promotion to the Premier League.

“The club is delighted to confirm that Sammy Ameobi is our second signing of the summer. The 29-year-old has agreed terms to join Boro after undergoing a medical at Rockliffe,” a statement from the club website read.

This move represents the player’s return to the North Yorkshire-based outfit after a loan spell in 2013 having failed to tie down a regular place in the Newcastle United squad.

Then, he made a goalscoring debut as Middlesbrough silenced Cardiff City at the Riverside state.

He went on to make nine appearances between leaving the club for loan spells at Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking about Ameobi’s arrival, manager Warnock believes the forward can give his team more attacking options following the departure of loan players Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano, Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

“As soon as I became aware Sammy was available I let him know I wanted him, and we had a few good conversations,” he was quoted by the Championship side’s website.



“I thought it was important he could see what he could do for us, and what I could do for him.



"I've always thought he's a danger, and I'll be looking to use that danger and have a system where I can get him in positive forward positions."

While at Nottingham Forest, Ameobi made 81 appearances at the City Ground, weighing in with eight goals before the end of his contract in June.



On the international scene, he made his England U21 bow in the 5-0 decimation of Iceland. Four days later, he made his first start as the European side beat Belgium 1-0.



Despite pledging his international allegiance to Nigeria on August 6, 2014, he is yet to be called up by the three-time African kings.