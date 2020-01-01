Samatta: Simba SC will reap big reward from Aston Villa deal – Rage

The former boss explains why the club will benefit if the country’s striker seals a transfer to Villa Park

Former Simba SC chairman Ismail Aden Rage has revealed the club will pocket some good cash if striker Mbwana Samatta seals a move from KRC in to in .

The Tanzanian captain is heading to Villa Park in an £8.5m move, according to reports in Belgium.

In April 2011, Simba, then under the chairmanship of Rage, agreed a $150,000 (then, about 225m/-) transfer fee for Samatta, who crossed over to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's giants Tout Puissant Mazembe.

Samatta had featured for Mainland’s top-flight side Simba for half a season but Rage said his sale to was hugely beneficial to the club in terms of financial gains.

Rage has now revealed the agreement to that effect contained a clause in which Simba were entitled to 20 percent share should the club resell the player elsewhere in the future and the same clause remains intact to date.

“I was personally in charge of Samatta’s transfer deal to and I know every bit of the details contained in the contract,” Rage is quoted by Daily News.

“If anything has been altered in the contract, then any individual who did that will be in trouble.”

In January 2016, Samatta left TP Mazembe and signed a contract with the Belgium side for a transfer fee amounting to Euros 800,000 and Rage could not confirm whether Simba had received any amount from the sale.

However, Rage insisted under the contract he had signed, Simba were required to get 20 percent of the amount TP Mazembe had received from KRC Genk.

According to Rage, it is supposed to be the same in the current situation if Samatta will conclude deal with Aston Villa, meaning Genk will be required to share the sum of the payment with TP Mazembe and the Congolese side will also be required to extend 20 percent of that amount they gained to Simba.

Samatta has scored ten goals this season for Genk in the Belgian league.