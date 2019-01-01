Samatta should seek a new career challenge in England - Berahino

The Burundian striker believes his Tanzanian counterpart has developed enough to play in a more competitive league than the one in Belgium

Burundi striker Saido Berahino believes Mbwana Samatta should seek a move away from KRC of .

The two strikers clashed in the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, and Samatta scored in the second leg tie before the match ended 1-1.

progressed courtesy of a 3-0 victory from the penalty shoot-out that followed, and the former West Bromwich Albion and striker claims Samatta is now ready to seek a challenge in another league.

"Samatta has great talent and he shows it whenever he has the ball under his feet. He has played well and has scored in Belgium and it is time to find another challenge in ," Berahino told Mwanaspoti.

“Samatta has done enough at Genk, he is scoring goals and everyone is seeing that. Maybe Genk are demanding a lot of money which has made it impossible for him to leave.”

Meanwhile, Taifa Stars head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has lauded his team for fighting and booking a slot in the next round of qualifying.

"It was God's plan Tanzania to win because the two teams fought well in a rather tight game but I am happy the boys fought harder till the end," Ndayiragije told the same publication.

Apart from taking part in the next round of World Cup qualifiers, Tanzania will be chasing their pursuit to qualify for (Chan) finals as well as the 2021 (Afcon) tournament.