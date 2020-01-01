‘Samatta is class’ – Twitter reacts as Tanzania captain makes Premier League bow

Social media has been flooded with messages following the 27-year-old’s English top-flight bow against the Cherries

Mbwana Samatta’s Premier League debut is one of the biggest talking points on social media following his involvement for against Bournemouth.

The ex- forward was handed a starter’s role as Dean Smith’s men chase maximum points to the Dean Court.

Thanks to that, he became the first Tanzanian to play in the English elite division- a feat that got everyone talking despite the Cherries leading 2-0 at half-time.

Promising signs from Samatta. #AVFC — Phil Roberts (@iamVilla) February 1, 2020

#AVFC fans now have a song for Samatta: 'Sama, Samagoal, Samagoal, Sama, Samagoal, la,la,la,la,la,la,la,la,la, la' — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) February 1, 2020

Samatta anacheza vizuri sana Big up Captain — Mani Machuppa (@StrikerMachupa) February 1, 2020

Samatta is showing great energy today — DANKO FT10 (@Fred_Thed) February 1, 2020

I love Samatta for Villa already. Finally pace to suit the rest of the team — Seismic Goalkeeping (@SeismicGK) February 1, 2020

Samatta is looking on fire 🔥🔥 — Nathan Dawe (@NathanDawe) February 1, 2020