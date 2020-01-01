Samatta: Aston Villa striker arrives in Istanbul to complete Fenerbahce loan move

The Tanzania international is close to finalising a temporary move with the Yellow Canaries

striker Mbwana Samatta has landed in the city of Istanbul to seal a loan move to Turkish Super Lig giants , Goal can confirm.

The 27-year-old Tanzanian star joined the Villans from in January and scored two goals while making 16 appearances as Dean Smith’s men avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

Samatta’s future at Villa Park for this season has however not been certain and he is yet to feature in any game so far, only being an unused substitute in Villa’s 3-1 win at Burton Albion in the second round of the EFL Cup last week.

Fenerbahce had been on his tail with rumours circulating that newly-promoted Premier League club West Bromwich Albion were looking to hijack a potential deal from the Yellow Canaries. Goal, however, understands it is a one-year loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the season.

He is expected to undergo a medical and sign all the necessary papers on Thursday.

Samatta’s father Mzee, had earlier stated his son was not interested in leaving Aston Villa.

“I have talked to my son [Mbwana] Samatta and he has told me it is not true Aston Villa have asked him to leave or they want to part ways with him,” he told Azam TV.

“My son told me, all those reports are lies, he is not going anywhere, 'I am at Aston Villa unless things change later, but for now I want you as my dad to know that, I am still an Aston Villa player'.”

Samatta Jnr. is however pleased to have had the chance to play in the Premier League, something he hopes to see other Tanzanians do in future.

"When I was starting my professional career, the ultimate goal I set myself was to play in ,” he told Fifa website.

“But more than a goal achieved, coming here was, above all, the realisation of a dream. It’s a dream that a great many Tanzanian players pursue but one that had never been achieved before. I realise therefore how fortunate I am.

"It’s a source of great personal pride, but I hope it can serve to help others. If I can succeed, then other Tanzanians can too. And if I can help them believe in themselves, so much the better!”