Sam Nyamweya wants Harambee Stars to pitch camp in Africa and not Europe

Kenya have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals but they still have a Group match to play against Ghana in March

Sam Nyamweya has challenged Football Federation’s decision to hold a two week camp in .

This is a planned move to help Kenya's Harambee Stars prepare for the forthcoming Afcon finals to be held in . Nyamweya argues that the two countries have absolutely different climatic conditions and holding the camp in Europe is a bad decision ahead of Africa’s biggest football bonanza.

“The decision to camp in France to prepare for a tournament that will be held in is tantamount to preparing to fail at the final because the two countries have different weather and climatic conditions and therefore, there would be no acclimatization value in camping in France," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

Nyamweya now wants the government, not only, to hold the money, but also veto and rescind the decision to prepare the national team in France and set up base in , or which have fantastic facilities for the boys to train ahead of Egypt 2019.

“It is obvious that the prudent decision in this regard would have been Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia or any other North African country with similar climatic conditions as Egypt. All these countries have first-class facilities if that is the premise of opting to go to France and would be much more affordable than the exorbitant expenditure they want Kenyans to spend."

The former FKF boss also claims that the Sh244 million requested by FKF is prohibitive adding that that is a ploy to squander public resources.

“FKF has requested the government to allocate to them upto Sh250m for the preparations, which budget is exaggerated and evidence of a ploy to squander public resources in the name of qualification for Afcon."

Kenya have already qualified for the finals of the competition alongside 's Black Stars from Group F.