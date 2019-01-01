Sam Nyamweya takes credit for Harambee Stars qualification to the 2019 Afcon finals

Former FKF boss now claims that the national team made it to the Afcon finals because of the foundation laid down during his regime

Sam Nyamweya has taken credit of Harambee Stars' qualification to the 2019 finals.

Stars booked their place in the continental showpiece for the first time in 15 years and the former FKF boss now claims that these are the fruits of the foundation put in place by his administration.

“There is no iota of doubt that the success story of our national team has come about as a result of the strong foundation FKF put in place under my leadership which was boosted by full support from our government,” Nyamweya said in a statement seen by Goal.

Nyamweya further alleged that Nick Mwendwa's administration is using Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne to blackmail the government.

“All the support the government has given the Federation, the players, and the technical bench is being watered down by the emerging trend whereby FKF uses national team coach Sebastian Migne to blackmail the government on matters to do with finances."

Migne recently blamed the government for showing very little commitment is supporting the national team despite a recent pledge by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the state will give full support to all the national teams.

Nyamweya claims that Migne is preparing the ground for excuses should he fail to deliver in Cairo, during Afcon finals from June.