Sam Nyamweya: Kenyans should celebrate the success of Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi

The Kenyan captain and Origi helped both Tottenham and Liverpool to reach Champions League final

Former Football Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has said Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi have made Kenyans proud after their heroics this week.

Wanyama, the Harambee Stars captain and Divock Origi, whose father Mike Okoth played for the national team, helped their English top-flight clubs Hotspur and to reach the Champions League final.

Origi played a starring role and scored two goals as Liverpool beat 4-0 to advance 4-3 on aggregate, while Wanyama was involved as Spurs beat on the away goals rule to book their maiden Champions League final berth.

Although Origi is playing for , the fact that he traces his roots back to Kenya is something that Nyamweya says should make Kenyans proud.

“It was a moment of joy for Kenya when the Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama guided Tottenham to the final of the world’s most coveted club competition by beating Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam," Nyamweya said in a statement obtained Goal.

"This came just a day after another Kenyan - with Belgian citizenship - Divork Origi sensationally scored twice to help Liverpool crush Barcelona and make it to the final."

“It will be history in the making when the two sides face off in the final in Madrid. I take great pride in seeing the development of the two players and what they have achieved.”

Nyamweya further revealed how he kept challenging Wanyama when he was the FKF supremo to aim higher in his career.

“First, Victor Wanyama comes from a footballing family, his father Noah (Wanyama) having played for AFC and Kenya. Personally, I have played a role in encouraging Wanyama to soar higher in his career and lift Kenya's flag higher at all times,” he added.

“When I was President of Football Kenya Federation, I would converse with Victor so often and would tell me his ambition to win titles in . He finally has the opportunity to emulate his elder brother MacDonald Mariga who also won the Champions League trophy with Milan.”

Nyamweya also praised Origi’s father, who played for Harambee Stars as a striker, although he started his career as a goalkeeper.

“Origi’s dad Mike Okoth is perhaps one of the best strikers Kenya has ever produced. It should be noted Okoth scored twice when Kenya beat Burkina Faso in 1997 scoring the first and the fourth goals. His son has repeated the same fete albeit at a different stage scoring for Liverpool the first and fourth,” Nyamweya continued.

“Okoth started his career in Shabana as a goalkeeper but ended up becoming a lethal striker for club and country. When I was secretary general for the Federation in 1996, I ensured Okoth was included in the national team by coach Reinhardt Fabisch and Okoth never disappointed.”

The former football administrator added that it will be a special moment for Kenyans when the Champions League is played in Madrid.

“As we wait with bated breaths for the finals of the Champions League, it will be a great and special moment for Kenya. There are those who will root for Wanyama and those who will root for Origi. I will root for Kenya. A win for any of the players is a win for Kenyan football and I pride to have associated with the two great players,” Nyamweya concluded.