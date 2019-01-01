Sam Nyamweya: FKF should come up with measures to stop match-fixing in Kenya

The former FKF boss calls on all stakeholders to pull in our direction and help curb match-fixing in the country

Former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya has hit out the current regime for staying quiet over the match-fixing scandals that have hit the country.

This comes amid reports of match-fixing scandals involving former Harambee Stars defender George ‘Wise’ Owino, and former Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Paul Nkata.

Nyamweya says the federation lacks the capacity and direct mandate to deal with the vice, and should involve other security agencies as well as stake holders to solve this problem.

“It is curious that the FKF opted to leak the Fifa Report to section of the media under cover yet they have the obligation of putting in place mechanisms jointly with state and non-state actors, national and international, to maintain the integrity of the matches.

“While it is a fact that the federation lacks the capacity and direct mandate to prosecute the match-fixing cartels, it is their duty to ensure they cooperate with the security agencies, including Interpol to make it impossible for match manipulation syndicates to operate in Kenya,” Nyamweya said in statement obtained by Goal.

Nyamweya has also urged the government to intervene and come up with a solid solution to this problem. “It is my belief that the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National government will instruct all national security agencies to actively take up the matter in conjunction with Interpol and FIFA to ensure this international racket has no way to operate in Kenya.

“Accordingly, the federation and all its subordinate bodies and/or partners including but not limited to Kenya Premier League Limited and all sports betting companies involved in Kenyan football must cooperate with the agencies, namely Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Director of Public Prosecution. Cast the net wider to include other sports disciplines.”

FKF is yet to issue an official statement concerning the scandals.