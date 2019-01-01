Sam Nyamweya defends Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier over travel hiccups

Ambrose Rachier found himself on the receiving end following K'Ogalo's poor travelling plans to Morocco for the return leg

Sam Nyamweya has defended chairman Ambrose Rachier from criticism that he is responsible for the team's defeat in .

Gor Mahia's journey to Morocco was faced with numerous travelling hitches and some fans and members of the public severely criticized Rachier.

Nyamweya said he knows the chairman as somebody with exceptional organizational skills and added the situation might have been made worse by circumstances beyond Rachier's control.

"Senior Counsel Ambrose Rachier has overseen a transformation of the club to levels hitherto unimagined within a very short period of time and he is a man I know well when it comes to his organisational skills and I doubt he would have allowed this to happen.

“My submission is that this must have been a situation caused by circumstances beyond his control,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

Rachier himself called out some 'stupid' and 'mischievous' players within the team for escalating the issue and promised to look into the matter once the team returns.

The former FKF supremo has also urged Rachier to come out clear and state the facts that might have led to the poor management of the team's travel logistics.

The Green Army lost the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals tie on a 7-1 aggregate to Morocco's Renaissance Sportive Berkane to exit the competition at the quarter-finals stage.

“The delay may have been occasioned by possible procurement processes, in government, which means getting the flights to the tricky route.

“I would challenge my good friend, Rachier to come out and clear the air on what the circumstances were, those led to the delayed travelling of the team to Morocco so as to get this noose that is being held around his neck.”

Concerning the current Premier League ( ) race, Nyamweya wants another team to wrestle the title away from K’Ogalo so as to prove that the local league is becoming competitive.

"I congratulate Gor Mahia for their achievement and wish them the very best as they retreat to the local league, which is now very competitive and pray that the best team of the Kenyan Premier League will wrestle the title from Gor Mahia who have been dominant over the last couple of years,” Nyamweya concluded.

Gor Mahia are joint leaders with on 44 points but have played four fewer games. They will start the journey of defending the title they have won twice in a row against Kakamega Homboyz at Bukhungu on Wednesday.