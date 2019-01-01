Sam Nyamweya congratulates Fifa President Gianni Infantino ahead of elections

Sam Nyamweya has congratulated Gianni Infantino for ‘winning’ another term to serve as Fifa President.

Infantino is set to serve a second term after being the only candidate entered in June's election.

The 48-year-old succeeded Sepp Blatter as the head of world football's governing body in February 2016. The election will take place on June 5 in Paris before the women's World Cup, which starts two days later in France.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega said he would stand against Infantino but did not garner enough support. Vega, 47, needed the backing of five of Fifa's 211 member federations.

In a statement obtained by Goal, Nyamweya now says Infantino deserves another term to complete the good work he had started after taking charge. “Mr. President, accept my congratulations for the unwavering support by the entire football fraternity and its partners.

“It must never be forgotten that, four years ago; perhaps for the obvious reason that many had no idea of what you would deliver to the football world, you faced serious competition by several worthy opponents. But you carried the day and today the football world unanimously agrees that you are taking us to the right direction.

“As you begin your second term in office, it is my firm belief that you will continue your work of making football the global sport of choice that transcends all manner of barriers - racial, geographical, political and religious, among others.”

Nyamweya added, “Your bid to make the game more inclusive through a variety of competitions by strategic revamping of existing and coming up with new ones is one effort that demonstrates how you wish to see communities benefit from the opportunities that football brings.”

Nyamweya also took his time to pay special tribute to re-elected Uefa President Aleksandr Caferin, who will also serve a second term at the helm. “May unity of purpose and the vision of concerted effort for the common good of football be the oil that powers the engine of your working relations with Uefa and all other confederations affiliated to Fifa.”

Infantino has introduced plans to increase the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 from 2026.

He has also proposed bringing the expansion forward to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a decision on the idea expected when a feasibility study has been conducted.