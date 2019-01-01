Sam Nyamweya calls for tough measures to help curb match-fixing in KPL

The former FKF boss sends a plea to the parties involved to move up with speed and help stop the vice before it spreads

Sam Nyamweya has called on the Kenyan government to revoke licenses of betting companies that are involved in match-fixing.

While reacting to allegations by Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula that a local betting company was working in cahoots with players and a coach to fix games, the former FKF boss, now wants the allegations investigated and those found guilty to be punished.

“I urge the Kenyan Premier League and the Football Kenya Federation and the police to seriously investigate these allegations and bring those involved to book.

“Betting companies should also be investigated and those found culpable should be punished or their licenses revoked," said Nyamweya in a statement obtained by Goal.

Nyamweya termed the latest claims as ‘unfortunate’ saying they will soil the name of the sport. “Match-fixing by players is not only unprofessional but also a criminal offense.

"It is quite unfortunate that this is happening in the top-most football league in the country and especially when it is players and coaches involved. It is time KPL and the federation came up with stringent rules that will in future curb any match-fixing involving players, coaches and referees.

"It is evident from the past match officials and players have been involved in fixing matches and that is well documented, but time has come to tame this vice."

Nyamweya said that players, coaches and referees have taken advantage of the weak rules and laxity by the authorities especially the KPL and FKF. "The time to act is now to ensure the dignity of the Kenyan Premier League is maintained.”

Shimanyula claimed that he has evidence of Ugandan coach Paul Nkata and some eight players colluding with a cartel to influence the outcome of games. Nkata has since been fired by the club.