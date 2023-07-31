Who needs Sam Kerr? Australia thrash Canada to avoid catastrophic group-stage exit at home Women's World Cup as Olympic champions suffer historic elimination

Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia didn't even need to put Sam Kerr on the pitch as they thrashed Olympic champions Canada 4-0 to reach the last 16.

Goals from Raso, Fowler and Catley

Olympic champions Canada suffer shock World Cup exit

TELL ME MORE: After a disappointing defeat to Nigeria, the Matildas needed a win to ensure qualification, without requiring a favour from already-eliminated Ireland, and they settled the nerves of the crowd early on when Hayley Raso capitalised on some poor defending from a usually solid Canada side. Steph Catley's cross eventually fell nicely for the Real Madrid winger to finish and the goal was belatedly confirmed after a VAR check.

Raso nearly had a second only a few minutes later, too, but goalkeeper Kailden Sheridan pulled off a terrific one-handed save while Mary Fowler, back in the team after missing the Nigeria defeat with concussion, thought she had doubled the lead when she smashed the ball into the back of the net from close range, but VAR ruled Ellie Carpenter to have been interfering with play from an offside position.

The co-hosts would only have to wait a couple more minutes to get their second, though, Raso bagging her brace just before half-time when she prodded home from close range after a corner caused chaos in the box. Canada head coach Bev Priestman made four changes at the break, the Olympic champions needing a point to qualify, but none had the desired impact. Instead, Australia made it three before the hour after Caitlin Foord picked out Fowler to finish on the counter.

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold was forced into a good save to deny Deanne Rose as Canada threw the kitchen sink at their opponents, but seeing out the result was otherwise straight-forward for the co-hosts, who rounded off the win when Catley converted from the spot in second half stoppage-time.

That they did it all without risking Kerr was a massive boost, too. After missing the first two games with a calf injury, their captain declared herself fit for this match but was not needed, watching from the sidelines as Australia finished top of Group B after Nigeria failed to beat Ireland. She can now rest up as her team prepare to face the runner-up from Group D in the last 16, likely avoiding England, though the identity of that opponent will be confirmed on Tuesday.

THE MVP: Australia needed a hero on Monday and it wasn't Kerr - it was Raso. The lively winger was a thorn in Canada's side in that first half in particular and would've had three goals if not for VAR. The clinical touch the Matildas had been lacking certainly wasn't apparently on this night, with the Real Madrid winger certainly wearing her shooting boots.

THE BIG LOSER: There's no way around it - this was a catastrophic result for Canada. They were a mess defensively, completely unable to deal with balls into the box at the start of the game and they never recovered from there. They also made unwanted history, becoming the first team ever to crash out in the Women’s World Cup group stages while being the reigning Olympic champions.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Australia will watch on tomorrow to see who their last 16 opponent will be. England are currently in pole position to top Group D while Denmark sit in second and would be the Matildas' opponent as things stand.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐