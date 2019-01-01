Salomon Kalou nets brace as Hertha Berlin edge Augsburg in seven-goal thriller

The Ivorian attacker was on target twice at the WWK Arena as the Old Lady sealed their second consecutive win in the German top-flight

international Salomon Kalou scored a brace in 's 4-3 win over in Saturday's outing.

The 33-year-old was in action for the full 90 minutes and waited until the 75th minute before scoring in an eventful encounter that produced two penalties.

Kalou drew Hertha Berlin level five minutes after Michael Gregoritsch bagged his brace to put Augsburg 3-2 up in the 70th minute.

Few minutes later, he converted from the penalty spot in the stoppage time to put the visitors ahead as Pal Dardai's men bagged a crucial win on the road.

The double took the tally of the former forward to eight goals in 29 league appearances this season as Hertha Berlin climbed to 10th in the league standings with 43 points from 33 matches.

They will be looking to build on their fine form when they welcome to the Olympic Stadium for their final league match of the season.

Kalou has not played for Cote d’Ivoire since 2017, but the former Chelsea star will turn his attention to the Elephants’ campaign at the 2019 .

They have been drawn into Group D against Namibia, and .