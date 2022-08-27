Salisu: Second-youngest Ghana player follows Partey in Premier League milestone

The Black Star was solid this weekend and made key contributions in the Saints' loss against the Red Devils

Mohamed Salisu became just the ninth Ghanaian to hit 50 Premier League appearances but he was unable to save Southampton from losing to Manchester United on Saturday afternoon at St. Mary's Stadium.

The centre-back was paired alongside Armel Bella-Kotchap after the Saints' 2-1 win in their last assignment away at Leicester City.

By getting on the pitch to face the Red Devils, Salisu reached the milestone after Arsenal star Thomas Partey. However, he will go into the record books as the second youngest Ghanaian to achieve the fete - aged 23 years and 132 days. Crystal Palace left-back Jeffrey Schlupp was the youngest Black Star - 23 years and 82 days, to hit 50 English top-tier appearances.

Salisu's first meaningful contribution was after just two minutes when he played a good cross into the danger zone but the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea ensured the danger was cleared by comfortably gathering the ball.

Despite being in the team's rear guard, the Black Stars youngster created another opportunity in the 23rd minute but the Manchester United defenders dealt with the situation.

In the aforementioned match, which was decided by Bruno Fernandes' 55th-minute strike, Salisu was solid and in the 82nd minute, he had to make a timely challenge to deny Cristiano Ronaldo a chance of getting the second goal in favour of the Red Devils.

According to Sports Brief, Salisu made the most clearances in the match, five, and managed 46 key passes putting him second. He also managed 66 touches in the game and was third on aerial duels won after winning six duels.

Southampton are currently placed 14th on the table with four points and their next assignment will be away to Chelsea.