Salisu: Ghana and Southampton defender opens up on meteoric rise to Premier League

Ghana and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has described his rise to the Premier League as a dream come true.

Only four years ago, the defender found himself playing football back home in Ghana.

A few years on, his fortunes have seen a significant change as he graces arguably the best football league in the world.

“This is a dream come true – playing in the sand without boots and ending up here in the Premier League, I am very proud of what I have achieved in my life,” Salisu told Southampton TV.

“I always dreamed of becoming a footballer since I was a child.

“I used to play on the sand pitches with no boots. I always want to play football even when my parents wanted me to go to school. My mum took my shoes and spoilt them because I didn’t go to school.

“Especially my mum, she is very proud. I remember she sometimes cry because of me when I don’t go to school because she always pays the money but I don’t go to school. But now she is a happy woman and she is very proud.”

Salisu joined Southampton at the start of last season and so far this campaign, he has made nine appearances in the elite division for the Saints, starting in all but one of the games.

In the League Cup, the 22-year-old has a goal to his name, having netted in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United earlier this month.

In 2017, Salisu left Ghanaian fold African Talent Academy for Spain, signing for La Liga club Real Valladolid. He initially joined the White and Violets’ youth side before making his senior breakthrough in the 2019-20 season.

Having impressed in just his first season of professional football, the centre-back attracted the attention of French fold Stade Rennes and reportedly Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United but ultimately opted for Southampton.

His first season in England was blighted by injuries, restricting him to only 12 league appearances.

The Accra-born defender is yet to be capped by Ghana at international level, having rejected all call-ups so far.