Salim: Mathare United's lack of match fitness is a serious disadvantage in FKF Premier League

The tactician also believes he has quality players to help the Slum Boys perform well in the current campaign

head coach Salim Ali believes it will be tough for his team to catch up with others in the fixture schedule.

The Slum Boys will be playing their first game of the season on Saturday against in Wundanyi, while the latter will be playing their sixth game in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

"It will be tough for my team because our opponents have match fitness," Salim told Goal.

"Yes, we might be physically fit but having match fitness is very important.

"We have not played for a year, the last time we were involved in a competitive game was way back in March last year. Other teams are better since they have already played about six games, they might have made mistakes in the first two or three games and they rectified them."

The youthful coach has also explained how his charges are prepared ahead of their game against the 2009 league champions.

"We have prepared well for the game considering it is our first one this season," Salim continued.

"I have good players, but we have to hope they replicate that on the pitch. We have to see them play, and I will gauge them after two or three matches and assess their fitness levels as well.

"This is going to be a tough game considering the fact that Sofapaka have a good record against us. We have not had good results against them in the last three years and the best we have managed is a draw."

The former coach has further revealed they have not yet set a target for the ongoing campaign.

"As a coach, I have not set my target of the season; I will do so after we start playing. Our first game is [on Saturday] so after playing about three games I will be able to tell where we will finish.

"Mathare has also prepared well for this season, the players I have will help us have a good season. We are a big team as well and it will not be easy for our opponents. Our game against Sofapaka is very important and we have to start on a high.

"Almost all my players are in good condition, we only have one player out injured, Harun Junior, but apart from him, no one else."