Salim: It is frustrating for Mathare United to lose games like this

The Slum Boys have lost eight league games in the first round and the tactician concedes it is his worst run at the helm of a club

Mathare United head coach Salim Ali has conceded it is frustrating to lose games on a regular basis as his charges have been doing recently in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The 2008 league champions suffered their eighth defeat on Thursday when they fell 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks in the Slum Derby.

A double from Peter Lwasa was enough to hand Sharks the victory as Khalid Juma, who came on in the second half, struck to deny them a clean sheet.

"I am not happy and I know that no one is happy, at least no one who is affiliated to the club," Salim said as quoted by the club's social media outlet.

"It is frustrating to be losing games like this. For me, it is the first time that I have had so many negative results in the first-leg at all the teams I have been to. We are down on our luck and it is tough but either way, we have to keep at it and believe in what we are trying to do.



“Going forward I see us improving as we have now had our share of losses for the season."

The soft-speaking tactician further insisted this is not the right time to point fingers to anyone since it will not rectify anything. He has urged everyone involved to act together in unison and try to change their fortune.

"The easy thing to do at this time is to point fingers, blame me or the players or even the management," Salim continued.

"We can all point fingers, but it won’t do any good. What we need to do is remain united and trust that these players can salvage the season."



Coincidentally, the Slum Boys will be playing Posta Rangers in their next league assignment which is led by their former coach Stanley Okumbi.

The former Harambee Stars coach was appointed to replace Sammy Omollo who, according to the management, failed to get satisfying results.

Okumbi won his first game on Wednesday against reigning champions Gor Mahia by a solitary goal after going three matches without a win.