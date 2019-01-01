Salim denies falling-out with AFC Leopards and explains City Stars move

The tough-tackling defender was among the players released by Ingwe last month and decided to join the NSL side to revive his career

Former AFC defender Abdalla Salim has revealed he joined National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima to revive his career.

The defender was released by the 13-time league champions after the completion of the 2018/19 season and shocked many by opting to join the Kawangware based side. The player says he had many offers from several teams but after consultations with close friends and relatives, he opted to join the second-tier side.

"I joined Nairobi City Stars to revive my career, it is the perfect team for me to do so," Salim told Goal on Thursday.

"Of course I received numerous offers from many clubs, but I chose to settle at City Stars. It was a decision I took after consultation with relatives and friends. My immediate target is to help them [City Stars] to get promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) by the end of the season."

Article continues below

The towering defender has refuted claims indicating he had fallen out with Ingwe's technical bench.

"I had no problem with the coach [Casa Mbungo] and frankly those reports are baseless. We had a good understanding and did not have arguments whatsoever, so the reports are not true at all," Salim concluded.

The defender led City Stars to a 2-0 win against Shabana FC in their NSL opener last weekend.