Salim Babu: Western Stima want to impress their fans against Gor Mahia

The match between Stima and K’Ogalo will be played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday

head coach Babu Salim hopes the Powermen can claim at least a point from in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) outing on Sunday.

The Powermen have not been on a good run of late and have managed to get just one win in their last 14 games.

Babu is not expecting an easy ride owing to the quality and recent form of K’Ogalo.

“This is not going to be an easy game for us, we know Gor Mahia are a good team and have been doing well. We will be playing in front of own fans and will want to impress them. But we know they (Gor Mahia) are the defending champions and want to defend their title,” Babu told Goal.

“That does not mean we will give them an easy game; we want to win as well. The result we got against Mt. is a motivation to us, so we will try and get at least a point.”

The tactician had initially pointed out that their weakness was in scoring goals and that is something that he will be looking to improve.

“We have been having a problem in the striking department and that is what we have been working on. It is something we want to perfect.”

Stima are placed 13th on the log with 30 points and a win might push them two places higher.