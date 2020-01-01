Salim Babu: Western Stima coach scoops KPL award for December

The former Sony Sugar coach has been feted for a good display which saw the Powermen score 10 goals and concede four

tactician Salim Babu has picked his second coach of the month award this season after beating Robert Matano of for the December gong.

Both coaches won three games and drew once in the month of December but Babu’s goal haul moved him above Matano.

The Powermen scored 10 goals and conceded four goals playing against , Zoo, Sugar and while Tusker scored half of what Stima managed while conceding just two.

The Stima coach pocketed ksh75,000 courtesy of the event sponsors and becomes the third tactician to win more than two of the monthly gongs since its inception five years ago.

“I’m glad this is happening again this season and I want to thank my family and teams for enabling me to win this award,” Babu told reporters after being feted.

“December was very competitive and I must say we really did our best to win the games that we played.”

Babu feels frustrated Stima is not among the top five clubs from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and will not celebrate his monthly awards if his side remains rooted in mid-table.

“We are trying hard to make the entire team develop and compete for the league trophy. We had good pre-season training and started the season really well but results have not been as consistent,” Babu continued.

Babu won the first award of the 2019/2020 season and hopes the December performance will give Stima a shot in the arm to finish the season with a flourish.