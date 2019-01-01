Salim Babu appointed new coach at Western Stima after Paul Ogai quits

Salim Babu returns to the dug-out following the sudden exit of Paul Ogai from the Powermen

Former tactician Salim Babu has been named the new coach at .

The decision to appoint Babu comes just hours after Paul Ogai stepped down as the coach of Western Stima.

“Yes, I have resigned as Western Stima coach, I presented my resignation letter on Wednesday. Recent results have not been favouring us, but the main reason why I walked away was the off-pitch issues,” Ogai told Goal in an interview.

“I wish the team all the best in the remaining matches and I hope they can finish in a respectable position on the log.”

Stima have not won any of their last 11 games and have dropped to the 14th position in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table.

Ogai engineered the team's return to the top-flight last season after taking over from Ugandan Richard Makumbi nine months ago.