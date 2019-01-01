Salim Ali takes over as Mathare United coach after Francis Kimanzi steps down

The 'Slum Boys' have confirmed Kimanzi has left his position to concentrate on his duties as Sebastien Migne's assistant coach

Long-serving head coach Francis Kimanzi has resigned from his position as head coach.

Kimazani's place will be filled by his assistant coach Salim Ali.

"Salim Ali has been promoted to the position of head coach. Ali, who has been serving as an assistant coach for the last four seasons, takes over from Francis Kimanzi who has stepped aside to focus on his position at the national football team, Harambee Stars," the club confirmed on their Facebook page.

Kimanzi was in charge of the team when it won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in 2008. They have not lifted the trophy since then.

He played for the Slum Boys from 1994 to 2002 and took over the management of the team from then to 2010. He left his post in 2011 for and was then quickly re-appointed the Harambee Stars head coach.

He had been holding the Harambee Stars role as a caretaker since May 2008 but was given the job full-time in December that year. The Cecafa setback in 2009 cost him his job and he returned to club management.

He left the Harambee Stars post in 2012 to join FC where he remained there from 2013 to 2015. Kimanzi rejoined Mathare United after leaving the Brewers and he now leaves after four seasons at the helm.