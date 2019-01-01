Salim Ali irked by Mathare United's result against Posta Rangers

The tactician believes his charges deserved to grab a win against their visitors but a failure to take chances created cost them three points

coach Salim Ali is gutted by his team's failure to defeat Posta in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game played on Friday.

The Slum Boys, who had previously won three games in a row against the Mailmen, created several scoring chances but were unable to beat the inspired Jairus Adira in goal.

As a result, the former coach is unhappy his charges could not get a goal he feels they deserved.

"I am unhappy with the result, it was our game and we could have comfortably won," Salim told Goal on Sunday.

"What hurts is the number of chances we had but failed to take them. We did everything right on the pitch apart from scoring. It is not a point gained for us, but two dropped if we take into account the display we had."

The tactician is now looking forward to their next game hoping his strikers can step up and fire the 2008 KPL champions to victory.

"We are playing next, it is going to be a tough game but I am sure we can win it. First, we will go and work on attack especially on finishing and put into action when we play [Gor Mahia]," Ali concluded.

Mathare are currently placed ninth on the table having collected 11 points from seven games.