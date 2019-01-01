Salim Ali explains why Klinsman Omulanga has not started for Mathare United

The coach adamant the attacker is not yet ready to clock 90 minutes for the former champions

head coach Salim Ali is confident Klinsman Omulanga will have a good 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The youngster has been involved on several occasions from the bench, making an immediate impact. His best cameo was about two weeks ago when he scored the equaliser for the Slum Boys against less than 10 minutes after coming on.

Ali has revealed the reason why the attacker has been coming on as a substitute instead of starting games, despite his undeniable talent.

"[Omulanga] is a very talented player who has a very bright future in football," Ali told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have been involving him partially because he is not yet 100% fit to start games.

"Omulanga came late for pre-season and found his colleagues a step ahead. However, he is doing well and if he proves he is ready we will involve him more.

"However, once [Omulanga] hits his best, he will have a very good season for us."

The 2008 league champions have started the season relatively well, claiming six points in the four games played.

Mathare's last game was against and it ended in a goalless draw.