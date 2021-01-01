Salim Ali: Early Wazito FC goal spoiled Mathare United’s superb display

The Slum Boys’ tactician says his side put up a good fight against the title-chasing side but were undone by the early strike

Mathare United coach Salim Ali has conceded the early goal they gave away against Wazito FC spoiled their superb display in the FKF Premier League match played on Wednesday.

The Slum Boys headed into the match against the Nairobi-based outfit seeking to bounce back to winning ways having lost 2-1 to promoted side Bidco United in their last outing and they were trailing very early in the game after a defensive lapse.

Maurice Ojwang scored for Wazito when Mathare United failed to clear the danger presented by their visitors in the third minute but Lennox Ogutu equalised for the Slum Boys in the 18th minute after he latched onto James Kinyanjui’s delivery and headed home to secure the 1-1 draw.

Coach Ali has now admitted the team put up a near-perfect display against the title-chasing side but the only thing that stopped his charges from capping the performance was the goal they had conceded very early in the battle.

“We conceded another early goal and it shows that we still have to work even more towards creating a rock-solid defence,” Ali told the club’s social media pages.

“You look at the goals we’ve conceded this season and most of them have come inside the first quarter and that shouldn’t be happening.

“You end up using too much energy trying to come back in the game and it is not ideal, credit to the players though as they fought and got back in the game. I feel we were the better side and could have won it in the end.

“It could have been perfect had it not been for the goal. We just have to work at it again and again. I know we are capable of much more.”

The draw enabled the Slum Boys to move from the relegation zone for the first time this season and are now 15th with nine points from 10 matches while Wazito remained sixth with 21 points from 12 matches.

The Slum Boys will now prepare to take on Nairobi City Stars in their next league match at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.