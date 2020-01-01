Salim Ali challenges Mathare United to end KPL inconsistency

The Slum boys lost their last match on Wednesday which is their fourth loss of the season

head coach Salim Ali has urged his players to work and stop their inconsistent results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Mathare United lost their round of 15 tie against on Wednesday despite taking an early lead, as they allowed James Ogada and Henry Onyango to score for the hosts to emerge 2-1 winners.

“When you score as early as we did it puts even more pressure on yourself because you now have more than 80 minutes to defend your advantage and try and add to it. Especially when playing away it is, even more, harder to do," Ali told the club's portal.

“This must be corrected and I want to see a response against . We are on an inconsistent path and it has to stop.”

Ali went on to explain why Mathare United's lack of precision in the first half was their biggest failure. Daniel Otieno, James Kinyanjui and Clifford Alwanga had clear chances to score for the Slum Boys but went on to waste those opportunities.

“We allowed Western Stima to get back in the game by not taking our chances in the first half. We could have been three or four goals up by halftime but we let it slip and were made to suffer the consequences,” concluded Ali.

In the last five matches, they have lost three matches - to AFC , Kakamega and the latest against the Powermen, won against and drew with .

Mathare United will host Kariobangi Sharks on January 12 in another Slum Derby as both sides continue to chase vital wins.