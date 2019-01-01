Salah's wonder goal makes it 200 as Liverpool advance in Champions League

The Egypt international passed up several easier chances before a wonder goal took him to his double century and into some elite company

Mohamed Salah scored a fantastic goal to see off the challenge of Red Bull Salzburg in ’s final group stage game in the , guaranteeing their place in the knockout rounds in the process.

As well as a vital goal for his club, it was a memorable one for the international striker, as it was the 200th of his career for club and country.

Salah had missed some straight-forward chances in the first half, but reached the milestone with a spectacular finish from a tight angle with his supposedly weaker right foot.

The defending champions, who go through on top of their group, were not sure of qualification at half-time and faced the ignominy of being the first holders to be eliminated at the first hurdle since in 2012.

Two goals in 100 seconds after the interval saw them through, Salah’s wonderstrike following hot on the heels of a Naby Keita header.

It’s their third time advancing in a row under head coach Jurgen Klopp, having not made it out of the group on the previous two occasions in which they had qualified for the competition in 2009 and 2014.

Advancing as group winners means they will avoid other teams that have finished first in their sections, as well as any English teams that advance.

That’s no guarantee of an easy ride, as both and could finish in second, as could or .

The contributions of Salah will encourage Klopp and the Anfield faithful.

The former Chelsea and man has now been involved in 27 goals in Europe’s premier club competition since he joined the Reds in 2017 - scoring 19 and setting up eight.

27 - Mohamed Salah has been involved in 27 Champions League goals for Liverpool (19 goals, 8 assists) - only Lionel Messi (28) has been involved in more since the Egyptian joined the Reds. Masterful. #SALLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/ngAkELcckq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2019

In that time only ’s six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has been involved in more goals in the competition. The international has contributed to 28 for the Blaugrana in the last two-and-a-bit seasons.

Liverpool have games in three different competitions between now and the end of the year, with a quarter-final and involvement in the Club World Cup alongside their Premier League obligations.

They have an eight point lead over at the top of the English table as they look to secure their first title in 30 years.