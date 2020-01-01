‘Salah’s the most frustrating player in the Premier League’ – Liverpool forward evades criticism, says Nicol

The ex-Reds star says “winning is the deodorant of the game”, with star turns at Anfield able to counter any individual dips with collective success

Mohamed Salah is the most frustrating player in the Premier League, according to former defender Steve Nicol, with winning considered to be “the deodorant of the game” for those at Anfield as it “covers all bad smells”.

The Reds have seen star men continue to lead the way in 2019-20, with Jurgen Klopp able to rely on prized assets to deliver when it matters most.

He is fortunate to have a star-studded squad at his disposal, with any dip in form from individuals able to be countered by the quality of the collective.

That has been the case when it comes to Roberto Firmino, with the Brazil international forward only ending a barren run on the goal front at Anfield during a defeat to .

He has continued to offer plenty to the cause, with the South American about much more than end product.

Salah has also fluffed his lines at times, despite breaking more records in another 20-goal season, and Nicol says the Egyptian has the ability to amaze and frustrate in equal measure.

Quizzed by ESPN FC on whether Firmino has evaded criticism for his struggles on home soil due to Liverpool piecing together a formidable title challenge, Nicol said: “Winning is the deodorant of the game, it covers all bad smells. Winning covers a lot of bad things.

“You can say it with Salah. Salah’s form this season, is there a guy that frustrates you more in the Premier League or anywhere else with the things he does in a game?

“Then all of a sudden he will produce something. So you could say the same about him as well.

“But again, he plays every game and why? Because they win.”

Salah has netted 16 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, with that haul doubling Firmino’s return and placing him two in front of Sadio Mane.

He continues to face accusations of being selfish at times, while transfer talk is never far away, but nobody at Anfield is going to get the chance to prove themselves over the coming weeks.

English football has shut down until at least April 3 as part of ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, with Klopp and Co having to wait on a first top-flight coronation in 30 years.