'Salah on par with World Cup-bound Mbappe and Messi' - Ex-France boss Domenech sees Liverpool star at PSG

Former France coach Raymond Domenech has believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as well as PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are on the same level.

Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool

Messi has consistently delivered at highest level

Mbappe is currently one of the best in the world

WHAT HAPPENED: The 30-year-old has been hitting the headlines for all the good reasons in the past six seasons, winning all available major club honours.

Despite playing on the wing, on many occasions, Salah is Africa's all-time Premier League top scorer. He has also managed to score 170 goals for Liverpool in 275 matches which put him among the club's top scorers of all time.

The ex-France coach has now suggested the Pharaohs' captain is on par with Messi and Mbappe of PSG.

WHAT HE SAID: "If we talk about Mohamed Salah, I can only say he is world-class," Domenech told MBC Masr.

"All the awards that Salah won are fully deserved. It is unfortunate that he will not participate in the 2022 World Cup."

"I would certainly like to see him play for Paris Saint-Germain. A player with this mentality pushes the team forward and is a huge addition.

"He is on a level that only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe reached and he embodies what every coach wishes for in a player and will add so much to French football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool renewed Salah's contract a couple of months ago, sending a message to all interested parties that their prized player was not leaving any time soon.

This season, Salah has scored six goals and provided three assists in 14 Premier League matches. In the Champions League, he has scored seven goals in six matches.

However, as Mbappe and Messi will represent France and Argentina, respectively, the World Cup, Salah will be with his club preparing for the resumption of the league in December.

Egypt did not make it to the World Cup after getting knocked out by Senegal in the final round of qualifiers.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Salah could be involved in his club's friendly matches against AC Milan and Lyon before playing Manchester City in the League Cup.