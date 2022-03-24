‘Salah will most likely leave Liverpool’ – Ex-Tottenham and Egypt star Mido

Egyptian legend Ahmed Hossam Mido has claimed Mohamed Salah is likely to leave Premier League side, Liverpool.

The former Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur striker stated that most clubs would want to sign Salah.

"I believe Salah will most likely leave Liverpool. He’s a great player and many clubs want his services," Mido told the media according to KingFut.

"He can play at the top level for at least five more years."

Regarding the upcoming World Cup qualifying playoff pitting the Pharaohs against Senegal on Friday in Cairo, Mido revealed who he would like to start upfront.

"To win tomorrow, whoever starts between [Omar] Marmoush and Trezeguet should be a source of danger to the Senegalese nets," Mido added.

"I believe Marmoush should start, he’s currently in a better form and he can score. It would be better if Trezeguet participates as a substitute.

"I think [Ahmed Sayed] Zizo should also start the game if we play three in the midfield tomorrow.

"The game will be difficult, the Senegal team is better than the one I played against with Egypt back in 2002."

Meanwhile, Amr El Soleya discussed why Egypt are in a better position to face Teranga Lions and proceed to the World Cup finals in Qatar.

"After reaching the Afcon final, we are in a position to compete and win against any other team," the midfielder said.

"We now have the chance to qualify for the World Cup, it’s every player’s dream.

"We are fully focused and we started preparing for the Senegal games directly after losing the Afcon final."

El Soleya also spoke about the presence of fans and the need to make them proud.

"Every national team member understands the responsibility ahead of the game. Whoever plays will give 100% effort," the 32-year-old concluded.

"The supporters will be by our side on Friday and we will do our best to make them proud.

"There are no excuses and we only have one goal in mind, which is making the fans happy."

The second leg showdown will be held in Dakar on March 29.