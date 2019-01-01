Salah similar to Suarez, says Liverpool captain Henderson

Both strikers have proven decisive to the Reds' cause in the past few seasons

Mohamed Salah has the same ‘very strong mentality’ like Luis Suarez, says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The England midfielder previously played with the Uruguayan star before he left for Barcelona and, currently, is on the same side as the Egypt forward who has been a hit since swapping Roma for Anfield outfit last season.

Due to their prowess and ability to decide games on frequent occasions, both players are subjected to rough treatments from opposing side - and pressure if they fall short of their standard.

However, Henderson said such do not affect their performances with their kind of mentality.

“Yeah, Mo’s the same,” Henderson told the Liverpool Echo.

“He’s got this very strong mentality.

“If they try to put pressure on him, they will only make him better.

“The more people are against him, the more he will want to prove them wrong.”

With 14 goals, Salah is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season alongside Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.