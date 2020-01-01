Salah sets new personal best with Manchester United goal

Thanks to his heroics in the Reds’ taming of the Red Devils at Anfield, the Egyptian has now scored against 23 different teams he has faced

If you thought Mohamed Salah was done breaking record, you were wrong.

The Egyptian set a new personal best against on Sunday, with the forward now scoring against 23 out of 24 teams he has faced more than once in the Premier League.

Article continues below

23/24 – As a player, Mohamed Salah has now scored against 23 of the 24 Premier League teams he has faced more than once in the competition, only failing to do so versus . Array. pic.twitter.com/T65gr3cH8A — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2020

With Liverpool leading by a lone goal, Salah stabbed home the second after surging clear from a corner and holding off Daniel James to beat De Gea.

Salah has only failed to score against Swansea City. Also, the goal against Manchester United was his first in his fifth appearance against them for the Reds.

Thanks to the victory, Jurgen Klopp’s side moved 16 points clear at the English top-flight summit.

Klopp’s men travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, with United at home to a day earlier.