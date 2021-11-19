‘Salah’s scoring from stupid angles’ – Johnson praises Liverpool forward for ‘embarrassing people’

Former England defender Glen Johnson has maintained Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has been in great form for the Reds in the current campaign, managing to score 10 Premier League goals from 11 appearances.

According to Johnson, who played for Liverpool from 2009 to 2015, Salah’s displays are up there for everyone to see and no current forward can match him.

“He’s definitely up there, I can’t think of anybody else who is scoring goals the way he is at the moment,” Johnson said as quoted by the Echo.

“It’s the way he’s doing certain things. He’s scoring from stupid angles; he’s putting three defenders on their backsides. He’s embarrassing people at the moment and playing with that confidence.

“I can’t see what striker I would pick over him at the moment. He’s the top pick for me and it’s all down to his hard work. He keeps himself in great shape. He clearly trains very hard and has found loads of confidence and belief in himself, and that’s just kicked him onto a new platform.

“He keeps proving it and we shouldn’t question anything. He has been doing it and is continuing to do it at the moment so should be getting a few more pats on the back.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has queried why Salah would consider a move to Barcelona.

Salah is the subject of transfer speculation as he is yet to renew his contract with the Reds and reports earlier this week also suggested the Catalans' new manager Xavi has made him a priority signing.

“We know when Liverpool renew players and when they sign players, it’s all about numbers and stats,” Johnson said. “They’ll only do it if their computer says so,” Johnson continued.

“They have got the new deal coming along, he will demand big wages and he is getting older. If they get offered a silly amount of money transfer fee-wise, it might be tempting, but you just don’t know. We just have to see what the deal that is offered is when it comes.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be thinking, 'great, if it’s at all costs then make us a silly offer. If not, we keep Mo Salah'. It’s win-win.

“Timing is everything. Barcelona of old, of course, that gets everyone’s attention. But they’re not that team at the moment, they’re not that club at the moment.

“In terms of timing, if you’re a 23-year-old then of course because you can be a Barcelona legend for the next two years.

“But with Mo being slightly older, to go to Barcelona for two years, what’s the point? You could stay at Liverpool for two or three more years and be a legend.

“I think his ears would be pricked a lot more if he was 23 than he would now.”