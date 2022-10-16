Salah: Records tumble for Liverpool star on emotional battle against Manchester City

Mohamed Salah was the hero as Liverpool silenced Manchester City 1-0 in Sunday’s Premier League cracker.

Salah shoots down Manchester City

Ends Citizen’s unbeaten run

His third of the 2022-23 campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egypt international was the Reds’ hero as the Citizens bowed to Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield. Phil Foden thought he had given the Citizens a 53rd minute lead but it was chalked off by referee Anthony Taylor after VAR adjudged that Erling Haaland had fouled Fabinho in the build-up. However, Salah had the final say in the 76th minute when he controlled a long pass from goalkeeper Allison Becker before firing home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has now been directly involved in 14 goals against the Citizens in all competitions for Liverpool (9 goals, 5 assists), his most against any opponent for the Reds. Also, the former African Player of the Year is the second player to score in four consecutive home appearances against the Etihad Stadium giants in the English elite division, after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink between 2000 and 2004. Furthermore, goalkeeper Alisson has assisted Salah three times in the Premier League, the most a goalkeeper has assisted a single player in the competition’s history.

WHAT ELSE? Salah has now scored four goals in his last two matches for Liverpool. The victory takes the Reds to eighth position on the log after accruing 13 points from nine matches played so far.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have won 23 Premier League games against the reigning champions, seven more than any other side. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 14 such home games (W8 D6).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? With their Egyptian star, the Reds would be aiming to continue their winning streak against West Ham United on October 19.