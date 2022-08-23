Salah might attend ‘special’ Qatar World Cup despite Egypt missing out

The Liverpool forward is happy that an Arab nation will be hosting the global tournament and hopes to witness it even with the Pharaohs absent

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is looking forward to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite Egypt not qualifying for the global tournament.

Egypt were knocked out in the playoffs by Senegal on post-match penalties in March but despite the disappointment, Salah still feels the tournament is special and would like to be in Qatar to witness it.

"I may be in Qatar during the World Cup,” Salah said during an interview with BeIN Sports.

“I feel very happy that the tournament will be held for the first time in an Arab country. Everyone in the Arab world supports Qatar. I think the 2022 World Cup will be special."

With the World Cup taking place in November and December, Salah would like to have put Liverpool on the path to Premier League and Uefa Champions League glory by the time the midseason break is taken, even though he feels the title race will not be down to his team and Manchester City as many have suggested.

"Chelsea will be in the picture, Arsenal and us too. It is true that City were champions, but twice they won by one point, and there was a lot of competition. I hope we win the title this season," said the two-time PFA Player of the Year.

"My personal goals will come, but we want to win the League and the Champions League this season and next season as well. You should not think about individual goals at the moment. They will come as long as I help the team win trophies."

Salah agreed a new three-year contract with Liverpool in July after months of speculation regarding his future but the forward says he did not think twice given the quality the Reds possess.

"I said from the beginning that I wanted to stay with the club, I feel comfortable in the club and the city and the fans love me. In the end, we agreed to continue," he added..

"[Roberto] Firmino is still there, we are expecting a lot from [Darwin] Nunez and [Luis] Diaz as well, they are both young and need experience, and everyone is helping them."

"I spoke with Nunez and Luis, they should calm down and not be carried away by what is happening around them, they have a lot of great potential, and I am sure Nunez will score many goals with us."

Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot Award last season having netted 23 in the top flight as they missed out on the title by one point, earning him his second PFA Award and he found more joy in this gong than any other before.

“Last year, I felt the Player of the Year Award a little differently, I felt extra happy, even more than the Golden Boot and I have no explanation for that, and because of it I wanted to win more trophies. It is true that I wanted to win the Champions League or the league but that is what happened,” added Salah, who scored 31 in all competitions in 2021-22.