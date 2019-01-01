Salah one of the three best players in the world – Egypt captain Elmohamady

The Egyptian captain says having one of the top players in the world is "a huge deal" for both the team and the country

Mohamed Salah deserves to be recognised as one of the best three players in the world, according to captain Ahmed Elmohamady.

Salah enjoyed another fine season with , scoring 27 goals in all competitions to help his club win the .

Now, the forward will try to lead to an eighth title beginning on Friday.

Elmohamady said Salah deserved his place among the world's best, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Salah is now one of the best three players in the world. This is a huge deal for the country and the Egyptian team," he told a news conference.

"Salah being on any team will help it and be a great addition. Everybody anticipates his performance, so this is a positive thing and a good addition for the Egyptian team.

"As has been said, Salah is one of the 23 players on the list. Each player will help the others.

"We play as one team, but having Salah with us is a positive thing and an important thing for us as a team and as players."

التدريب الرئيسي للفراعنة اليوم على ملعب الكلية الحربية #مصر_٢٠١٩ #ThePharaohs pic.twitter.com/IbaLVAiET6 — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 19, 2019

Hosts Egypt open the Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe on Friday, with Congo and also in Group A.

The country boast the most AFCON titles with seven and narrowly lost out in the final of the last competition in 2017, falling in the final to .

But they are trying win it on home soil to end a drought that has now lasted nearly a decade, with their last championship coming back in 2010.

The side will also be looking to put a disappointing 2018 World Cup, which saw Salah struggle through injury and the African side lose all three matches in the group stage, behind them.

Salah, despite suffering an injury in the Champions League final against ahead of the World Cup, still managed to score both of his side’s goals in , netting in a 3-1 loss to Russia and a 2-1 loss to .