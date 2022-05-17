Salah, not Mane likely to leave Liverpool in the summer - Whelan

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has opined Mohamed Salah is likely to be sold by Liverpool at the end of the season while suggesting Sadio Mane might stay.

The duo has been consistent for the Reds since joining but their contracts are set to expire at the end of next season. The Merseyside charges have underlined the importance of their key players and are hoping to extend their stay.

However, Whelan believes the newly crowned FA Cup champions cannot turn down a good offer in the forthcoming transfer window to pave the way for a young arrival.

"They [Liverpool] are going to have to capitalise on somebody, in my opinion," the 47-year-old told Football Insider.

"That big potential transfer fee could do a lot of good. It could be Mane, or it could be Salah. One of the two, I believe, will be leaving this summer. For me personally, I’m expecting it to be Salah.

"Mane is looking more and more like the one who will be sticking around, but we’ll have to wait and see.

"When you are bringing in these young players and they’re performing as well as Luis Diaz is – it does almost put the writing on the wall. One of them [Salah or Mane] might well have to go in order to get that capital and rejuvenate that team."

Liverpool are still hopeful of winning a quadruple this season. They beat Chelsea twice, in the League Cup and FA Cup respectively. The Jurgen Klopp-led charges are now chasing Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Reds' final quest for silverware this season will be on May 28 when they play La Liga kings Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final.