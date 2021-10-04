Salah makes bold Liverpool title declaration despite draw against Manchester City

The Red forward believes they have the resources to reclaim the trophy they lost to the Citizens last season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has boldly stated the Merseyside charges have what it takes to win the 2021/22 Premier League title after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield Stadium.

Despite managing just one shot on target in the first half that was hugely dominated by the champions, the Reds upped their tempo after the break.

The Egypt international went past his markers, before setting up Sadio Mane for the opening goal after 59 minutes.

But 10 minutes later, Phil Foden kept his composure to finish off a precise pass by Brazil international Gabriel Jesus.

The former champions took the lead once again when the Pharaohs skipper danced past three City defenders before firing past Ederson in the 76th minute to score his seventh goal in as many league matches.

The joy was, however, short-lived as Kevin De Bruyne levelled matters with nine minutes to go and ensured spoils were shared.

That goal also meant the Reds have won just one of their last seven league meetings versus the Citizens, drawing the remaining three and losing as many.

"We really wanted to win this one but we’re still in the game. We’re going for the title and we have what it takes," Salah said on his official social media account.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Salah's strike, stating it was "pure world-class".

"It is not the first goal [Mo Salah] has scored like this," Klopp said on BBC Radio 5Live.

"I think against Napoli and Tottenham were similar goals but it is pure world-class, what a player. He set up the first goal as well for Sadio and it was a great goal as well."

Later, in his post-match press conference, Klopp said "this club never forgets anything and people will talk about this goal for a long long time and in 56 years when they still remember this game."

Jordan Henderson told MOTD2: "It was incredible. He just kept beating players and he's deadly in those positions. Unfortunately, it wasn't the winner."

Salah, meanwhile, played down the effort as he was left disappointed Liverpool had to settle for just one point. "I have to watch it to see," he told Sky Sports.

"It would be more special if we won the game but it is what it is. It's a good goal but nothing much to say."

Liverpool are on 15 points after seven matches, a point behind leaders Chelsea, while City are on 14.